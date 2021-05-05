$21.40 Million in Sales Expected for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will report $21.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.53 million and the lowest is $21.20 million. Silk Road Medical reported sales of $18.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year sales of $105.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.60 million to $106.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $144.50 million, with estimates ranging from $143.40 million to $146.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SILK. Citigroup decreased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $392,404.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $422,093.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,708.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,780 shares of company stock worth $4,572,542. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $61.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.79. The company has a current ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

