Azzurro Capital Inc Acquires 50,000 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $827,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $203.02 million, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 246.95% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TZOO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Noble Financial raised Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research raised Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelzoo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 12,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

