Planet Fitness (PLNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Planet Fitness to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. On average, analysts expect Planet Fitness to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $81.61 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,166.02, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.95.

In related news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,738 shares of company stock valued at $8,413,427. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLNT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

