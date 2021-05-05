Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Price Target Increased to C$202.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$202.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$182.00 to C$186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Lassonde Industries stock opened at C$191.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$178.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$171.35. Lassonde Industries has a twelve month low of C$135.00 and a twelve month high of C$199.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46. The company has a market cap of C$609.14 million and a PE ratio of 13.57.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

