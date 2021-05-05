Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has set its FY 2021

Persons interested in participating in the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $265.05 million for the quarter.

NYSE NGVC opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.72. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

