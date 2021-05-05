Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,626,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,464,000 after purchasing an additional 677,403 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,259,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 805,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,765 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kellogg by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,751,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,225,000 after purchasing an additional 413,570 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $62.48 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $4,856,705.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,310,063. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

