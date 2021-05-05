Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New $84,000 Investment in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter worth $17,713,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 447,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,803,000 after purchasing an additional 69,939 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $8,128,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 266,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 105,383 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 251,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 175,352 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOL opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.16. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $28.95.

