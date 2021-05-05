Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 3,806 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Exelon by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC stock opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.43. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.55.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

