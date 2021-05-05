Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 988 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 51,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $48.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.75. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $44.47 and a 12 month high of $49.29.

