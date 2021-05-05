The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Stock Position Raised by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in The AES were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. FMR LLC lifted its position in The AES by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,721,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,949,000 after buying an additional 12,701,749 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 8,767.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,275 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in The AES by 919.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,287,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,267,000 after buying an additional 1,161,618 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The AES in the 4th quarter worth $17,216,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,668,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of -51.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.72.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AES. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The AES from $31.50 to $30.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

