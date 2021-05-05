Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Given “Underperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

NTOIY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Redburn Partners cut Neste Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Societe Generale cut Neste Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised Neste Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Neste Oyj from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS NTOIY opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. Neste Oyj has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $39.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average is $32.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.8164 per share. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.