ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered ACCO Brands from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

ACCO stock opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. Research analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

In related news, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $43,968.48. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 94,944 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $797,529.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,818 shares of company stock valued at $923,217. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

