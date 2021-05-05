Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MEGGF. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Meggitt from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Societe Generale raised Meggitt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Meggitt stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87. Meggitt has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

