Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.30 ($65.06) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €49.52 ($58.25).

ETR SHL opened at €48.41 ($56.95) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €47.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is €43.59. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 12 month high of €49.99 ($58.81). The company has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.24.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

