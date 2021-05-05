MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $172.99 Million

Analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) will report sales of $172.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $172.89 million to $173.08 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full-year sales of $730.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $728.35 million to $733.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $919.26 million, with estimates ranging from $904.28 million to $934.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MediaAlpha.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In related news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $85,592,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Serge Topjian sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,333,334.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,990.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,758,801 shares of company stock valued at $125,665,485 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at $19,989,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,563,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth about $50,307,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,781,000.

MediaAlpha stock opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.09. MediaAlpha has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $70.33.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

