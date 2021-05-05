Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €50.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DPW. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €51.26 ($60.31) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €54.09 ($63.63).

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €48.65 ($57.23) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €47.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €42.59.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

