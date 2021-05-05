Short Interest in Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Rises By 21.7%

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the March 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins decreased their target price on Rubicon Organics from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James started coverage on Rubicon Organics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Rubicon Organics stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. Rubicon Organics has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75.

Rubicon Organics Inc produces and sells cannabis in Canada. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Vintages Organic Cannabis Company Inc, holds a license to cultivate and process cannabis at its flagship 125,000 sq. ft. hybrid greenhouse located on a 20-acre property in Delta, British Columbia.

