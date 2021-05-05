Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) Short Interest Up 23.8% in April

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the March 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
SENR opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34.
About Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources
