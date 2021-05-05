Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) Short Interest Up 23.8% in April

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the March 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SENR opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34.

About Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc provides clean-technologies, waste management, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions and Solid Waste. The company designs and sells H2SPlus and OdorFilter dry scrubber system solutions for management of hydrogen sulfide in biogas, landfill gas, and petroleum processing operations; develops and designs proprietary technologies and systems for conditioning biogas for use as renewable natural gas; and develops waste destruction technology using pyrolytic heating process combined with non-thermal plasma assisted oxidation.

