St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the March 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 73.0 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded St Barbara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered St Barbara from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS:STBMY opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. St Barbara has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.3096 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

