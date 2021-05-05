Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zynga in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Zynga’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $10.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

In other Zynga news, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $91,916.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 217,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,866.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 378,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,841.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,230,493 shares of company stock worth $13,753,339. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zynga by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 107,961 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,413,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 18.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,373,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after buying an additional 210,690 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Zynga by 75.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Zynga by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 350,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

