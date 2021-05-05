Direct Line Insurance Group’s (DIISY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DIISY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

DIISY opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $18.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.2069 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

