American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AXL opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69.
American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.
Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows
Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.