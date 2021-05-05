American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AXL opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.22.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

