Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) VP Richard K. Strege Sells 1,200 Shares

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $286,548.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $781,082.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Richard K. Strege also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Richard K. Strege sold 3,176 shares of Snap-on stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $729,273.12.

On Monday, March 29th, Richard K. Strege sold 1,824 shares of Snap-on stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.46, for a total transaction of $420,359.04.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $243.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.41. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $115.60 and a 52-week high of $243.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNA. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,845,000 after buying an additional 48,375 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,288,000 after buying an additional 31,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $20,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

