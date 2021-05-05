Sean Biddlecombe Sells 1,079 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $137.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $142.94.
Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. Garmin’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 74.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.
Garmin Company Profile
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
