Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CAO Sells 2,076 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $193,545.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,344.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PLXS opened at $90.57 on Wednesday. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $96.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.95 and a 200-day moving average of $82.34.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sidoti downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Plexus from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,206,000 after buying an additional 168,648 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Plexus by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,383,000 after purchasing an additional 110,479 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,294,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Plexus by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 323,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,279,000 after purchasing an additional 73,349 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

