Jackson P. Tai Acquires 1,366 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LLY opened at $188.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,728 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $136,845,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $132,324,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,044.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 754,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,896,000 after purchasing an additional 688,271 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

