Strs Ohio Increases Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,106 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $171,299,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 286,171.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 217,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,394,000 after purchasing an additional 217,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 305.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,115,000 after purchasing an additional 141,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,738,000 after buying an additional 106,492 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 383,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,475,000 after buying an additional 88,439 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYC opened at $354.30 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.27 and a 12 month high of $471.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $382.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.63. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.61.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

