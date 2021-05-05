Strs Ohio Has $2.30 Million Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,221 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.14% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

NYSE AKR opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.93, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.16.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%. On average, analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

In other news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $30,307.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,494 shares in the company, valued at $706,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,523 shares of company stock worth $154,218. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

