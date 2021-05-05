Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Holdings Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,555,000 after buying an additional 678,804 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,113,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,550,000 after purchasing an additional 174,721 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Kennametal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,935,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,618,000 after purchasing an additional 51,898 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,341,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,840,000 after acquiring an additional 127,878 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,696,000 after acquiring an additional 39,706 shares during the last quarter.

In other Kennametal news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,048.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.68. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Several brokerages have commented on KMT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

