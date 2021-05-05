YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,692 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of YETI worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in YETI by 76.4% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 121,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter valued at $1,024,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $1,409,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,155 shares in the company, valued at $23,057,884.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $222,863.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,525,142. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $87.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.41.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $375.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.47 million. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on YETI. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on YETI from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on YETI from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

