KBC Group NV Lowers Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,726 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 31,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 120,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 54,778 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 278,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at about $7,732,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEIC opened at $62.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.59. SEI Investments has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $63.67.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $2,642,642.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,096,110.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $289,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,874.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795. 23.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

