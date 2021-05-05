Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Ouster in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Ouster in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Ouster stock opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30. Ouster has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $17.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,461,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $579,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc develops multi-beam digital lidar sensors and software products for autonomous vehicles, drones, mapping, defense, robotics, industrials, building security, smart cities, virtual reality/augmented reality (VR/AR), and others. The company provides high-resolution lidar sensors for long, mid, and short range applications.

