Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BBSI. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.75.

BBSI stock opened at $75.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $38.13 and a 1 year high of $77.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.98. The firm has a market cap of $570.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,329,000 after buying an additional 28,084 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 37.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 217,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 59,652 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 124,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 54,598 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

