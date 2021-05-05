Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “

BVH opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.60. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.04.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.42. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $151.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,312,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $10,209,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $6,015,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $3,508,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $1,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

