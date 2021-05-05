Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $82.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on APPS. B. Riley raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Digital Turbine from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $69.43 on Tuesday. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 231.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.94.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

