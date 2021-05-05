Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $2.41 Million in Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,901,000 after purchasing an additional 253,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 212.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 183,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,030,000 after purchasing an additional 136,387 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,916,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,391,000 after purchasing an additional 104,791 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,589,000 after acquiring an additional 64,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCM opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 1.12. Hutchison China MediTech Limited has a 1 year low of $19.77 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hutchison China MediTech Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It offers research and development services; and manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

