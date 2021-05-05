Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.84 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,637,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,877,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,161,000 after purchasing an additional 558,916 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,829,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,676,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,424 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,880. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DRI opened at $143.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.17. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.21 and a 1-year high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 112.46%.

DRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.48.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

