Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 46,200 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 169.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 46,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,587.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $359,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 272 shares of company stock worth $13,336 and have sold 48,571 shares worth $2,444,211. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day moving average is $46.79. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The company had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

