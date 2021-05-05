McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Stake Trimmed by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,313 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McAfee were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000.

MCFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on McAfee in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFE opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15. McAfee Corp. has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $26.32.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.65 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McAfee Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

