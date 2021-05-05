Desjardins Boosts Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target to $12.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.96.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGIFF opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average is $4.87.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

