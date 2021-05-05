Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bank of Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCMXY opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. Bank of Communications has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.22. Bank of Communications had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 15.51%.

Bank of Communications Company Profile

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services primarily in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

