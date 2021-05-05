iA Financial’s (IAG) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of iA Financial (TSE:IAG) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IAG. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on iA Financial from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on iA Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on iA Financial from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on iA Financial to C$71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$77.29.

Shares of IAG opened at C$69.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$69.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.57. iA Financial has a 52-week low of C$37.71 and a 52-week high of C$71.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.47 billion and a PE ratio of 12.24.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$4.52 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that iA Financial will post 8.3700003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

