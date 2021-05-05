NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NXRT opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.97. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

