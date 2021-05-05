TELUS (T) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect TELUS to post earnings of C$0.28 per share for the quarter.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.01 billion.

Shares of T stock opened at C$25.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$22.02 and a 1 year high of C$27.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.65 billion and a PE ratio of 27.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on T shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.00.

TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

