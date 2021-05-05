Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ORTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.55.

NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. Orchard Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market cap of $714.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). As a group, analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 2,045,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $14,277,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,667,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 167,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 337.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 133,533 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

