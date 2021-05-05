New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,609 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,427 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 9,609 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Perficient were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Perficient by 22.2% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Perficient by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,642 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the first quarter worth $476,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in shares of Perficient by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 366,736 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after purchasing an additional 30,571 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at $1,114,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Perficient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

PRFT stock opened at $67.19 on Wednesday. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $67.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

