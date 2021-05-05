New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,600 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Carter’s worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Carter’s by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE CRI opened at $111.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.54 and a 52-week high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRI shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley raised their price target on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.70.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

