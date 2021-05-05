New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 3,189 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in EQT were worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQT. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 42,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in EQT by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in EQT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 22,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQT opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.31 million. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQT. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

