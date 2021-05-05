New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 15.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,028,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth $22,305,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,951,000 after purchasing an additional 249,368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,496,000 after purchasing an additional 165,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,599,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,089,000 after purchasing an additional 142,900 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MANT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Alliance Global Partners cut ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.40.

MANT opened at $86.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.23%.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

