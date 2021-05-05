Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clover Health Investments Corp. is a healthcare technology company. It uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients. Clover Health Investments Corp., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III, is based in Calif. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CLOV. Citigroup dropped their price target on Clover Health Investments from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CLOV stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. Clover Health Investments has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOV. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth $78,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the third quarter worth $341,000. Institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

